The Do Something campaign encourages people to act to stop instances of domestic violence. Pexels

OPINION: A confronting case of domestic violence arrived at Golden Beach senior Ken Rossiter's door, leaving him with an important decision to make.

The 76-year-old made a brave call to intervene between the battered, naked 42-year-old woman and her raging attacker.

She obviously needed help and ran into his home, closely followed by a 42-year-old man.

"When I tried to close the door, the chap that was chasing her... jammed his shoulder in the door, and I couldn't close it," Mr Rossiter told the Daily.

The attacker pushed past him in pursuit of the woman but Mr Rossiter did not yield.

He managed to lock the attacker in a bathroom for a while before the man smashed his way out of a window.

Then, with the help of a neighbour, Mr Rossiter managed to hold the man down until police arrived.

He didn't have to take that course of action.

But in stepping in he stopped an attack and has since been credited with saving the woman's life.

He and his neighbour have also earned national recognition with a commendation for bravery award.

Not all action to stop domestic violence needs to be under such duress.

Calling triple 0 in emergencies is vital.

But a friendly approach during a quieter moment could also make a big difference.

There is a need to overcome the adage "it is none of my business".

Be mindful of safety but don't ignore the violence.

Do something.