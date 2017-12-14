Don't let an ATAR define you

HSC-ya later! Go out and have some fun, the future can wait.

HSC-ya later! Go out and have some fun, the future can wait. Samantha Poate

LUCY Bindon's journey in her post HSC year is an incredible story of strength and survival, and the perspective she said she has gained through her experience is one she wouldn't wish on others.

The idea that a single number can define 12 years of schooling is often floated, yet rarely turns out as we seem to make it.

22 years ago, I sat with a few friends in my car waiting for the Chatsworth Island post office to open, waiting to get that number as well.

I was as nervous as hell, though I already had a job at the Daily Examiner as a cadet photographer, everyone had an idea of what they either thought they needed, or should get.

How did we go? It was a mixed result. Some tears, some happiness, some relief.

How did we all end up? Both friends ended up reaching their initial goals, and have probably exceeded it.

I'm still here at the DEX, but I can say that despite what my number said, and the career doors it opened, I'm lucky I picked a career that I was passionate about then, and can still be passionate about now, no matter how much it has changed over the years. (I still can't believe they let a photographer write!)

It's a cliche, but it never fails to ring true.

To the class of 2017, don't let your ATAR define you. It's just the first of many doors that may open, or close, in front of you on a very long journey.

Go out and have some fun, the future can wait.