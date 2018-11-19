Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCANDAL: Fart allegations have rocked world darts.
SCANDAL: Fart allegations have rocked world darts. Brenda Strong GLA140712DART
Opinion

Don't let farts rip the sport of darts apart

Scott Sawyer
by
19th Nov 2018 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

AS FAR as sporting scandals go there are some absolute doozies that battle it out for the title of most outrageous.

Think Maradona's Hand of God goal at the 1986 Fifa World Cup.

Or was it in June 1987, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the city of Las Vegas in the great state of Nevada, when Mike Tyson bit the ear of heavyweight rival Evander Holyfield so severely it required eight stitches and 90 minutes of surgery to repair?

Maybe you'd argue it was the sandpapergate scandal which has recently rocked the Australian Test cricket team.

If you agreed with any of those three mentioned above though and argued a case for them to be considered the most outrageous sporting scandal ever, sadly, you would be wrong.

Yep. Not even close.

The answer, well, it'll blow you away.

In the UK over the weekend an almost-poodunnit erupted during a crucial match of the Grand Slam of Darts.

Professional darts players, nee, supreme athletes, Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms, became embroiled in undoubtedly the wildest sporting scandal to ever have broken.

They accused each other of farting on-stage.

The Dutchman, Harms, claimed Scotsman Anderson was responsible for a "fragrant smell", after Anderson blasted Harms away 10-2 to pass into the quarterfinals.

In response, Anderson claimed it was Harms who was dropping "eggs, rotten eggs" from the side table throughout their clash.

Clearly neither player was following the whoever smelt it dealt it laws, with firm denials from both sides.

More Stories

darts humour offbeat opinion quirky soapbox sport world sport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Valley sporting future bright with junior award winners

    Valley sporting future bright with junior award winners

    Sport IF THERE is anything the Clarence Valley Sports Awards taught us at the weekend, is that the future of sport in the region is in very good hands.

    Two in custody after little girl's body found on beach

    Two in custody after little girl's body found on beach

    News Police and paramedics called to attend infant who was unresponsive

    Close call for crazy Rally fan

    Close call for crazy Rally fan

    Motor Sports Two WRC spectators will be interviewed by police after close call

    HOUSE OF HORRORS: Children left to clean up mum's remains

    premium_icon HOUSE OF HORRORS: Children left to clean up mum's remains

    News 'Because she had been there so long ... it was a biohazard'

    Local Partners