Don't let trick-or-treating land you a criminal record

Police have warned trick-or-treaters not to take things too far this Halloween.

Police have warned trick-or-treaters not to take things too far this Halloween. Contributed

DON'T let Halloween lead to serious injuries, or a criminal record.

That's the warning from Tweed Byron Police District, after issues across the region last year.

Inspector Luke Arthurs said there had been "some issues" in the Suffolk Park area.

He said unruly behaviour could quickly go too far.

"I had an incident down in Sydney where kids were throwing eggs," he said.

"A bloke threw a rock back."

He said the rock struck someone's head, and they were in a coma for a week.

Insp Arthurs said most people were well-behaved for Halloween, on October 31.

"It's always the small minority of the community that go and do the wrong thing," he said.

"It's always a small minority that causes grief.

"We just remind parents they need to me aware of where their children are."

Police last year grappled to control up to 150 trouble-makers aged 10 to 15 at Suffolk Park last Halloween, despite warnings from police beforehand.

They also faced some issues in the Cabarita and Bogangar area of the Tweed Coast.

At both locations, vehicles came under fire from eggs and water balloons.

This included a police vehicle on Beech St at Suffolk Park.

In a post on social media, Tweed Byron Police District officers have urged trick-or-treaters to think twice about how they behave on Halloween.

"Not only can, throwing eggs, water balloons and other items at passing motor vehicles cause damage to property but could also result in serious injury to drivers and or the public if a vehicle is caused to crash as a result," they said.

"Seemingly, harmless fun can result in malicious damage offences being investigated and offenders being charged and placed before the courts.

"In addition to criminal action the owners of damaged property including motor vehicles could sue civilly for any damage caused.

"We encourage all young people to have fun and enjoy yourselves but reckless actions causing damage to property wont be tolerated."