INJURED: One of two people in a car which ran off the road on the Clarence Way at Mountain View in July last year. Tim Howard
'Don't make your stress someone else's emergency'

Jarrard Potter
15th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THE stress of moving house saw one woman turn to marijuana use, which could have had deadly consequences when the car she was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch, a court was told.

Chloe Willemsen appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday, where she was sentenced for driving under the influence of marijuana and negligent driving.

According to police facts, on July 2 last year the 20-year-old was driving along Clarence Way at Mountain View with a passenger in the vehicle when she lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The passenger was initially trapped, and was treated for neck and pelvic injuries, while Willemsen was transported to Grafton Base Hospital, where she told police she had a few "cones” of marijuana before driving.

On Monday Willemsen told the court she had recently moved from South Grafton to Banora Point, and had plans to apply for work in the Tweed Heads area and study sport and exercise science.

Magistrate Greg Grogin was quick to remind Willemsen those plans would go "out the window” if she wrapped herself around a tree driving while under the influence of drugs.

"Cones, reefer, whatever you want to call it, you know not to mix alcohol and driving, so why would you mix drugs and driving?” Mr Grogin asked.

The magistrate dismissed Willemsen's excuse of stress playing a role in the incident, telling her "don't make your stress someone else's emergency”.

Willemsen was sentenced to 200 hours community service and a 12 month community corrections order.

She was also disqualified from driving for seven months, with a 24-month interlock order in place following the disqualification.

