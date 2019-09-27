Don't miss a second of the Second Hand Saturday fun

CASH IN: Get ready for some guilt-free, environmentally sustainable shopping this Second Hand Saturday tomorrow.

CASH IN: Get ready for some guilt-free, environmentally sustainable shopping this Second Hand Saturday tomorrow. Contributed

SECOND Hand Saturday is back for another year, and shoppers are in for a delight with more than 50 garage sales planned for tomorrow across the Clarence Valley.

The free annual community event has gathered momentum during the past 14 years and has encouraged the North Coast community to support re-use over landfill and be proud of contributing positively towards the ever-increasing war on waste.

Mend and Make Do Crew in South Grafton will be holding their annual fundraiser as part of Second Hand Saturday, with their op shop's half-price sale continuing throughout the week from Saturday, September 28 to Saturday, October 5.

"We have participated in Second Hand Saturday every year since our op shop opened to raise much needed funds that support frontline agencies working with homeless, at-risk and low-income community members," Mend and Make Do Crew president Ursula Tunks said.

"The funds we raise go towards providing a range of kits to these organisations to distribute, including toiletry, kitchen starter and cleaning kits and much more."

To see where other sales are and plan your shopping list, visit the Second Hand Saturday website www.secondhandsaturday.com.au or download the free Second Hand Saturday app from the App Store or Google Play.

Clarence Valley Second Hand Saturday garage sales