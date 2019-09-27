Don't miss a second of the Second Hand Saturday fun
SECOND Hand Saturday is back for another year, and shoppers are in for a delight with more than 50 garage sales planned for tomorrow across the Clarence Valley.
The free annual community event has gathered momentum during the past 14 years and has encouraged the North Coast community to support re-use over landfill and be proud of contributing positively towards the ever-increasing war on waste.
Mend and Make Do Crew in South Grafton will be holding their annual fundraiser as part of Second Hand Saturday, with their op shop's half-price sale continuing throughout the week from Saturday, September 28 to Saturday, October 5.
"We have participated in Second Hand Saturday every year since our op shop opened to raise much needed funds that support frontline agencies working with homeless, at-risk and low-income community members," Mend and Make Do Crew president Ursula Tunks said.
"The funds we raise go towards providing a range of kits to these organisations to distribute, including toiletry, kitchen starter and cleaning kits and much more."
To see where other sales are and plan your shopping list, visit the Second Hand Saturday website www.secondhandsaturday.com.au or download the free Second Hand Saturday app from the App Store or Google Play.
Clarence Valley Second Hand Saturday garage sales
- 43 Pacific St, Angourie: Homewares, clothing, plants, books, tools, patchwork/craft, furniture, linen, fabric
- 8 Babinda Court, Grafton: Homewares, bric-a-brac
- 41 Bacon St, Grafton: Furniture Kitchen Goods/Equipment
- 81 Breimba St, Grafton: Tools Building Materials
- 52 Breimba St, Grafton: Toys and Children's gear Sports Gear
- 78 Breimba St, Grafton: Collectables Bric-a-Brac Succulents, toys, Arnotts tins, household items
- 386 Dobie St, Grafton: Plants
- 125 North St, Grafton: Bric-a-Brac Homewares Turbo cooker and 2.5 HP 40ltr air compressor
- 59 Oliver St, Grafton
- 324 Oliver St, Grafton: Homewares Toys and Children's gear Bric-a-brac
- 8 Schaeffer Close, Grafton: Homewares Kitchen Goods/Equipment Plants-
- 110 Victoria St, Grafton: Homewares Clothing Sporting goods,bric a brac,wall art
- 31 Westmore Close, Grafton: Toys and Children's gear Clothing Baby items, bikes
- 50 Colonial Dr, Gulmarrad: Bric-a-Brac Books Clothing
- 9 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad: Homewares Bric-a-Brac Building materials
- 28 Lorikeet Rd, Gulmarrad: Homewares Clothing
- 15 Shadybower Dr, Juncion Hill: Antiques Toys and Children's gear crockery, containers
- 22 Aquarius Dr, Junction Hill: Plants Books Old Tools
- 32 Pandana Cl, Lawrence: Bric-a-Brac Building Materials Royal Doulton Figurines
- 6 Jamison St, Maclean: Bric-a-Brac Clothing makeup products
- 10 Aries Rd, Junction Hill: Bicycles Bric-a-Brac
- 42 Blanch Parade, South Grafton: Furniture Homewares Clothes, kitchen ware, bric- a -brac
- 49 Blanch Parade, South Grafton: Bric-a-Brac Homewares Big desk, Exercise bike & BBQ
- 53 Cambridge St, South Grafton: Bric-a-Brac Appliances Tools, building materials, blinds, burls
- 59 Norrie St, South Grafton: Baby Goods Bric-a-Brac
- 46 Through St, South Grafton: Bric-a-Brac Books Arts & Crafts
- 6 Small St, Swan Creek: Bric-a-Brac Tools Books, music and paintings
- 23 Edinburgh Dr, Townsend: Clothing Homewares outdoor swinging chair
- 3 Emerald Place, Townsend: Bric-a-Brac Books crockery furniture clothing
- 92 Jubilee St, Townsend: Clothing Bric-a-Brac Wooden tv cabinet and matching bookshelf
- 56 Coldstream St, Ulmarra: Bric-a-Brac Toys and Children's gear Large ornamental rocking horse!
- 6 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra: Bric-a-Brac Clothing Toys
- 7 Grevillia Dr, Waterview Heights: Plants Bric-a-Brac ANTIQUES
- 732 Gwydir Highway, Waterview Heights: Homewares Bric-a-Brac christmas lights
- 8 Hampton Rd, Waterview Heights: Furniture Bric-a-Brac bookcases
- 2 Heritage Park Close, Waterview Heights: Toys and Children's gear Furniture, Homewares
- 5 Kingfisher Place, Waterview heights: Kitchen Goods/Equipment Clothing Bird bird cages whipper snipper Garden chairs oil paintings. And more
- 9 Ardisia Close, Yamba: Collectables Kitchen Goods/Equipment collectables-milk glass
- 58 to 17 Cnr Yamba & Church, Yamba: Collectables Bric-a-Brac
- 19 Endeavour St, Yamba: Clothing Bric-a-Brac
- 38 Osprey Dr, Yamba: Collectables Books
- 4 Phoenix Close, Yamba: Antiques Bric-a-Brac
- 14 Roseland Ave, Yamba: Appliances Clothing
- 25 William Ave, Yamba: Toys and Children's gear, Bric-a-Brac
- 17 William St, Yamba: Clothing Books Bric-a-Brac, Kitchen goods/equipment, Building Materials
- 58 Yamba St, Yamba: Clothing CDs and Vinyl Records miscellaneous interesting stuff
- 56a Yamba St, Yamba: clothing, books, appliances, bric-a-brac, CDs, vinyl records, DVDs, electronics, furniture, homewares, goods/equipment, sportswear/gear, toys