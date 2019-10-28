Don’t miss Convoy for Kids

About 600 trucks are expected to snake their way from Forest Lake through to the Redcliffe Showgrounds as part of Brisbane Convoy for Kids.

About 600 trucks are expected to snake their way from Forest Lake through to the Redcliffe Showgrounds as part of Brisbane Convoy for Kids.

The Gateway Motorway will turn royal blue as a 12km long convoy of trucks travels from Forest Lake to Redcliffe on November 2.

Now in its 10th year, the Brisbane Convoy for Kids organisers aim to raise $100,000 for children's hospice Hummingbird House.

"I'm so proud that it has made it to the 10-year mark," co-founder Leanne Dinning says.

"There were 547 vehicles involved last year and we are expecting more than 600 this year.

"Basically, they were still coming along the Gateway Motorway last year when the first trucks were pulling into the (Redcliffe) showgrounds. It was quite spectacular."

In its first year, there were just over 100 trucks involved in the goodwill project.

"It's basically a positive reflection of the people in the industry, because they're sons, daughters, parents, grandparents like everyone else. And they care deeply for the children in the community," Leanne explains.

"This is the third year we have chosen to donate 100 per cent of proceeds to Hummingbird House.

"Basically none of us want to have to use (the services at Hummingbird House). But should anything ever happen, that's where you want to be. Unfortunately it's the only children's hospice in Queensland, and we just believe it's a truly worthwhile cause."

Trucks and fireworks at the truck show as part of Convoy for Kids Brisbane. Picture: Shutter Shock Photography

Leanne says the community's support of the convoy and truck show is heartwarming.

"People line the roads with signs saying 'thank you'. It brings me to tears every year," she says. "This year, we have our Trailer of Hope. For $20 you can see your name on the trailer, and if you're someone like me, you can get your grandkids' names on there, which they can see when it's unveiled on the day," she says.

"That trailer will be rolling around for the next 12 months anywhere from Cairns to Adelaide."

Tickets are $30 for a family and include entertainment on two stages, the truck and ute show and fireworks. Food vans and a bar will be available.

Leanne says it's hard for the dedicated committee to do everything on the day of the convoy and they are hoping to find more volunteers to help things run smoothly.

Convoy for Kids is on November 2. Gates open at Redcliffe Showgrounds at 9am.

Visit brisbaneconvoyforkids.com.au