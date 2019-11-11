Don't miss important information: follow 'clarence fires'

FOLLOW TOPICS: Once you have selected a topic tag you will be taken to a page containing all stories which have that particular topic tag. You can also reach this page by entering the tag set you wish to find at the end of the website URL. ie https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/topic/insert-topic-name-here/

KEEP up with all the latest fire information by following the topic 'clarence fires' on The Daily Examiner website.

With unprecedented levels of fire activity comes unprecedented levels of communications - and in this technological age with all manner of cowboy journalists bleating on social media, that's a lot of noise.

We witnessed during the three earlier flare-ups this fire season of fire activity in August, September and October that the NSW Rural Fire Service was equipped to handle both the coordination of the fires on the ground and transmission of public information.

But it is equipped to deal with levels of fire activity historically expected. We're leaping into new, unprecedented territory.

On Friday night, when 14 fires across northern NSW were simultaneously at emergency warning level, we witnessed communications go into meltdown. There were simply too many firefronts for the number of trucks in the NSW RFS inventory, let alone to keep track of the finer details of each particular fire and transmit precise information to the public.

This was something that became very apparent myself from the point of view of the editor of a small local media outlet with limited personnel available. There was a lot of news that needed to be shared, but we can only publish what our manpower allows.

As the only media outlet in the Clarence Valley remotely resourced to keep the community adequately and reliably informed with the latest breaking news and information of this magnitude, we too must react in order to make relevant content as accessible and easy to navigate as possible.

To help streamline this process for you, so that you don't miss out on information important to you, you can follow particular topic tags so that you receive an email alert whenever a story that carries that topic tag is published.

Every story related to fires in the Clarence Valley is being tagged 'clarence fires', so if there is some breaking information in your area, you will find out without delay.

You can follow other topics of interest too. For instance other tags that we use regularly include 'clarence crime, 'clarence development', 'clarence valley council', 'cowperpodcast' or 'power30'.

Generally any major topic with the prefix 'clarence' will hold you in good stead to receive all relevant local information to do with that topic. For example 'clarence cricket', 'clarence league', 'clarence weather' and 'clarence schools' are all topic tags we use regularly.

Likewise, you can choose to follow locations too, such 'nymboida', 'wooli' or 'baryugil'. Following larger places like 'grafton' and 'yamba' might be casting the net a bit wide, but for the smaller towns it is an effective way to just get the hyper-local news for your area.

You can choose to practically follow any topic. Just bear in mind that the topic tags are keywords considered most relevant to the article by the journalist who wrote the article.

I have included all of the tags mentioned in this article for your convenience so you can play around with the idea.

At the bottom of every article is a set of relevant topic tags, or keywords. Click on the topic tag you wish to follow in order to receive an email alert for each story published with that particular topic tag.

At the bottom of every article is a set of relevant topic tags, or keywords. Click on the topic tag you wish to follow in order to receive an email alert for each story published with that particular topic tag.

You will be taken to a page containing all stories with that particular topic tag. You can also reach this page by entering the tag set you wish to find at the end of the website URL:

ie www.dailyexaminer.com.au/topic/insert-topic-name-here/

Once you have selected a topic you will be taken to a page containing all stories which have that particular topic tag. You can also reach this page by entering the tag set you wish to find at the end of the website URL. ie https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/topic/insert-topic-name-here/

On the top right hand side of the page you will have the option to follow the topic. If you have not already, you will need to register an email address in order to receive email alerts.

On the top right hand side of the page you will have the option to follow the topic. If you have not already, you will need to register an email address in order to receive email alerts.

There are lots of other great ways to personalise your membership with The Daily Examiner.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North. Adam Hourigan

I want to personally thank you for your continued support. It is what keeps regional journalism local.

Cheers,

Bill North

Editor