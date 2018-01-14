Don't miss out, or you'll have to wait till Next Time

The Ahern Brothers are playing at the Pelican Playhouse on January 21.

IT'S been a big six months for The Ahern Brothers, Josh Renie-Hynes and Steve Grady, with an incredible response to their debut album released in June last year.

The duo has toured without rest throughout Australia and New Zealand, selling out a string of

shows as well as spending over a month on the road with Australian music legends Tex, Don and Charlie.

Early this year they are hitting the road for their final tour as The Ahern Brothers for the foreseeable future, with both artists taking time off to work on their new solo albums. The 'Until Next Time' tour is their biggest run of headline shows to date, taking in beautiful and unique venues across the country.

Rolling Stone described them as mesmerising: "The duo's vocal harmonies and careworn acoustic guitars shiver with timeless folk feeling... A mesmerising contemporary folk recording: restrained, pithy, and pure.”

Rhythms Magazine said their new album was full of songs to be savoured and cherished.

They will also be making appearances at some of Australia's most iconic festivals, kicking off the tour at the Cygnet Folk Festival in Tasmania this weekend, before wrapping it up at the Nannup Music Festival in WA and the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Victoria in early March.

But among their huge list of shows, The Ahern Brothers will be heading to Grafton later this month to enjoy an inmate show at South Grafton's Pelican Playhouse.

For the first time, The Ahern Brothers are taking a full band on the road, promising a bigger show while still maintaining the striking harmonies and those cavewarn acoustic guitars that the duo is best known for.