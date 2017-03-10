Don't miss-ter the Relay for Life fun

WHAT A DRAG: The 2015 Miss-ter Relay for Life competitors get ready to hit the pubs and clubs to rattle their handbags for the cause.

THE Lower Clarence Relay for Life committee is hoping some daring guys from each team will want to put their hands up for a bit of fun.

This will be an event on the Saturday evening of the Relay. All the male entrants have to do is dress up in a frock of their desire, with glitzy shoes, brightly coloured accessories and "tasteful” makeup to accentuate their best features.

Between 4.30 and 8pm, with their trusty handbags in tow, MISS-ter Relay entrants will then hop on a bus to hit the local pubs and clubs in Harwood and Yamba to fill up their purses with donations from patrons, all for a good cause.

The committee is calling on teams to find that father, brother, son, mate, friend, boyfriend, husband, partner or any bloke out there who would like to transform into a "MISS-ter Relay 2017” for a night of fun, laughter and frivolity. Organise a fancy outfit, give him a stage name and enter him into the competition.

Team captain of the Illuka Woombah Rotary Club, Stewart Hase proudly donned his pink dress and feather boa at the 2015 event, all in the name of fun and for a good laugh.

"If you feel like dressing up in drag and visiting the local pubs and clubs to raise money on the Saturday night at Relay, the bus will be waiting. Bring your best handbag!” Stewart said.

"One of the best things about Relay is being able to engage in some of the really innovative fundraising activities that teams conduct on the day. It's great fun.”