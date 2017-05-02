Don't miss the big half-priced sale

Big W and Best And Less are moving out of Coffs Central to make way for a second Kmart on the Coffs Coast.

IF you're after a bargain, the city centre is where you want to be heading as Big W prepare to shut down with a big 50% off sale.

The word is out and foot traffic has been steadily flowing through the store doors since Friday.

Stock is being sold with this discount after the announcement of Kmart coming to the centre meaning Big W and Best & Less will be leaving the Gowings Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

The announcement came in late March and it is understood Kmart is interested in employing both Big W and Best & Less staff, who wish to apply for new positions.

In 2008 when Kmart opened at Centro Toormina, more than 1,000 people sent through resumes in hope for a position.

Kmart is set to open in Coffs Central before Christmas.

The $30 million upgrade that's underway at Coffs Central includes an expansion of the centre to Gordon St creating new high street shops and a new eastern mall entrance.

Two levels of commercial offices will be built above the centre.

Internal development works include a significant refurbishment of Level 1 with malls being reconfigured and a new entrance to Kmart to face the food court.

A new mix of specialty retailers will also be introduced adding to the vibrant retail experience.

Construction works have started with the basement car park near completion on Gordon St and the total development is expected to be completed by mid next year.