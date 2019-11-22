Menu
Senior firefighter Craig Smith has made a desperate plea to would-be firebugs ahead of dangerous conditions in the region today.
Environment

‘Don’t put lives at risk’: Fire plea after suspicious blazes

by Grace Mason
22nd Nov 2019 1:21 PM
A SENIOR Far North firefighter has made a desperate plea to would-be firebugs to not put lives at risk in dangerous conditions after it emerged two blazes which threatened homes yesterday were likely deliberately lit.

Multiple residents living on the outskirts of Mareeba and nearby Biboohra were told to prepare to leave their homes late yesterday as firefighters struggled to control the fast-moving fires.

More than 50 firefighters, along with over 20 vehicles and two aircraft battled for hours to bring both under control with no reports of property lost.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Far North Supt Craig Smith said an investigation had begun and they had determined both were suspicious.

"It's very frustrating, (the offenders) have put people's lives at risk as well as firefighter's lives," he said.

"Conditions are dry, there's a lot of fuel.

"If people are caught lighting fires they will be prosecuted.

"Please do not even think of lighting a fire in that area. You're putting people's lives at risk and our firefighters."

Supt Smith said the Mareeba, Tablelands and Cook council shires remained at a very high fire alert level today.

He said they had sent resources to help with the blazes in southern parts of Queensland, but were adequately resourced if conditions worsen in the Far North.

