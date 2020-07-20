'Don’t sing Horses': How weddings are affected by new rules

There are changes to some of the restrictions in place for weddings in NSW. Photographer Emma Brasier

NEW restrictions for pubs, clubs and other gatherings have been announced for NSW today.

While wedding venues could previously host as many guests as they could fit while adhering to the four square metre rule, Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced they would be subject to a maximum of 150 guests as well.

Smaller venues will still have a lower capacity, based on the four square metre rule.

Dancing at weddings is restricted to the wedding couple and the wedding party.

If weddings are held on private property, they are still restricted to the 20 visitors allowed to visit a home.

Speaking to media on Friday, Ms Berejikian said NSW was in a "state of high alert".

"We need to make sure we contain this virus," she said.

"We need to make sure we get on top of any potential community hotspots.

Group bookings in pubs and clubs are now limited to 10 people and they must remain seated.

Ms Berejiklian said there could be "no dancing, no singing, no mingling" at weddings or corporate events.

Che Devlin from Byron Bay Weddings said the announcement hadn't hugely impacted existing rules, or what the industry locally was doing anyway.

It's understood the "wedding party" allowed to dance relates to anyone involved in the ceremony.

"There is ambiguity to that," he said.

"Those ambiguities, they're great in one aspect.

"But we don't want to cause anything in Byron Bay by not doing the right thing."

He said they were treading a "fine line" between keeping couples happy and keeping people safe.

The business had already been only serving drinks to guest who are seated.

"There's other elements of it which are proactive or due diligence," Mr Devlin said.

With share platter meals, individual serving cutlery is provided.

With restrictions likely to be in place for an extended period, Mr Devlin said they were encouraging couples to see their reception as more akin to a "beautiful dinner party" than a 21st birthday.

Group singing of Daryl Braithwaite's 'Horses' is advised against by Byron Bay Weddings in their COVID-19 Safety Plan, he said.

"That's probably not going to happen for the perceivable future," he said.

"Next year in July it still might be the case.

"We're doing these weddings and they're amazing.

"(We are) just subtly mentioning to couples that wedding dream they had, it's got to subtly change to suit the times because this might go on a little bit longer."