DON'T WAIT: Yoga is for everyone

EXAMPLE: Tashi Eyles demonstrates a position for those keen to try yoga. Horse Stance: Wide legs, toes and knees facing outwards, bend knees, fingertips touching, eyes soft, jaw soft, take 3-5 deep breaths Adam Hourigan

TASHI Eyles admits to having an obsession with yoga. She has travelled the world learning and teaching the practice for the past 20 years.

Back in her Lower Clarence home for a holiday, she has a message for the wider community: Yoga is not just for fit people.

Ms Eyles said for the most unfit person, 10 minutes could help them change their life.

"Saying you're too stiff to go do yoga is like saying you're too dirty to have a bath,” she said.

"It's for everyone, especially the stiff people.

"The normal Joe Blow needs a bit of yoga in their life. I need less, probably,” she laughed.

Ms Eyles said that with people's lives progressively dominated by mental agitation, where we do too much, watch screens for too long and go to bed too late, yoga can bring an awareness of our own lives, and what's truly important.

"We need to be honest with what's going on inside us and have more positive experiences, and yoga gives us these experiences in such a simple way,” she said.

"It's a way of resting in yourself, feeling really well and at peace. It's so simple we almost miss it.

"It is promoted as just a fitness product, but it's much more than that. It's all-encompassing.”

Ms Eyles said multiple studies showed regular practise could enhance general health, increase strength and flexibility and reduce symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety.

And the good news is a little bit is better than none, and she said benefits started after just seven minutes.

"In under 10 minutes it could change your daily life,” she said. "And while in ten minutes once you're not going to get physically fitter, you will get to know yourself better.

"Finding the time to practice at least twice a week may be enough to make a noticeable difference.”

Ms Eyles said that while she didn't think her annual trips home would be enough to go on, there were plenty of yoga teachers and styles in the area to help people from all walks of life.

"There are classes for young, unfit... everybody! Whether you are a teenager getting through high school, an elderly person trying to maintain independence or working parents with busy schedules, yoga offers us tools for skilful living.”

"It's getting rid of that impression you have to be young and fit - it's for the whole range of human beings.”

Ms Eyles is running classes at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8.30am. Cost is $18.

She will also run a workshop at Blanc Space in Yamba, titled "Yoga - Tools for Life” on Saturday, November 30. Cost is $30.

Ms Eyles also has online yoga classes at her website www.tashidawa.com and offers private sessions by appointment at 0432654426.