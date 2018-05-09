Beating Redzel not mission impossible

Jockey Mark Zahra on Thronum wins race 4 the Carlton Draught Australia Stakes during Australia Stakes Night at Moonee Valley Racecourse, Melbourne, Friday, January 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mal Fairclough) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jockey Mark Zahra on Thronum wins race 4 the Carlton Draught Australia Stakes during Australia Stakes Night at Moonee Valley Racecourse, Melbourne, Friday, January 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mal Fairclough) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

DAVID Hayes doesn't believe Saturday's Doomben 10,000 is a benefit for $2.20 favourite Redzel and says either of his runners Spieth and Thronum could defeat the star sprinter.

"I don't think it's mission impossible at all," Hayes said when asked whether Redzel could be beaten.

Spieth will be having his first start for the Lindsay Park operation and Hayes said the enigmatic stallion was heading in the right direction.

"His (May 1) trial against Redzel and English was brilliant at Randwick,'' he said.

"He was on terms with them and they've been racing, while he doesn't have that race fitness, which he'll have on Saturday."

As a four-year-old, when trained by Bryce Heys, Spieth finished a close second in the Darley Classic and Lightning Stakes at Flemington, but he lost form and has been ­unplaced at his past six starts.

Spieth was bought by Aquis Farm late last year and they sent him to Hayes, hoping he could win a Group 1 race with the five-year-old.

Trainer David Hayes will have two runners in the Doomben 10,000. Picture: Rohan Kelly

"We picked out the rich Brisbane sprint series for him sometime ago. There's the ­series of Group 1 races which he can run in," Hayes said.

Spieth, the mount of Craig Williams, is a $18 chance with Ladbrokes.

After Saturday, Spieth and Thronum will run in the 1350m Kingsford-Smith Cup on May 26 and the 1400m Stradbroke Handicap on June 9. Both races are at Doomben.

Hayes also thought Brisbane would suit Thronum rather than taking on stablemate Vega Magic in Saturday week's Goodwood at Morphettville.

Hayes said Thronum raced best fresh and would go ­forward.

"He was just beaten at his last start in a Group 1. I think he's right in this," he said.

Thronum went down to Hellbent by half a length in the Group 1 William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 23. "Redzel will probably lead, but if he doesn't Thronum will,'' Hayes said. "He's a great fresh horse.".

Thronum, a $26 chance in the 14-horse field, will be ridden by Mark Zahra.