Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students and staff join Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis to officially open the new Connected Learning Centre at Yamba.
Students and staff join Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis to officially open the new Connected Learning Centre at Yamba. Alejandra North
News

Doors open for Lower Clarence students with new centre

Kathryn Lewis
by
13th Aug 2019 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WHOLE new world of education opportunities are available to Lower Clarence students as TAFE NSW's Connected Learning Centre, Yamba opens its door.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the centre will open up new opportunities for education and training in the Lower Clarence region.

"Advocating for new and expanded educational opportunities for locals is something I am very passionate about, and it's terrific to see TAFE NSW has established its first permanent presence in our community through the new CLC," he said.

"Local TAFE NSW students can study a range of new courses such as the Certificate IV in Ageing Support, Statement of Events Coordination and Diploma of Conservation and Land Management."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Supported by Mobile Training Units and learning technologies including simulation and augmented reality, the new CLC will deliver practical training and set students up for success in the workplace.

Enrolments are now open in a wide range of new courses - so there is no better time to get in and experience these amazing facilities.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee was thrilled to see the new Yamba CLC up and running.

"Today's opening is yet another example of how the NSW Government is investing in TAFE NSW to meet the skills needs of local communities, right across NSW," he said.

"The world-class, digitally-enabled Yamba Connected Learning Centre provides access to the latest learning technologies, personalised support services and specialist teachers to help students become job-ready."

CLCs are a key initiative of the NSW Government's One TAFE reforms which enable TAFE NSW to deliver modern, flexible and industry relevant training across regional NSW.

For more information on expanded course options or to enrol, visit; www.tafensw.edu.au/clc.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    RFS confirm changes to bush fire danger period

    premium_icon RFS confirm changes to bush fire danger period

    News Days after confirming a September date, more than 20 fires blazing over weekend have led the RFS to bring the date forward

    10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    premium_icon 10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    News We run the rule over some big ideas for the Clarence

    PERFECT STORM: Wild wind, dry conditions spark 20 blazes

    premium_icon PERFECT STORM: Wild wind, dry conditions spark 20 blazes

    News Landowner burn offs may have led to some fires, say RFS

    Rowing community loses legendary oarsman

    premium_icon Rowing community loses legendary oarsman

    People and Places Lower Clarence stalwart dies aged 91