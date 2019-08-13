Doors open for Lower Clarence students with new centre

Students and staff join Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis to officially open the new Connected Learning Centre at Yamba.

Students and staff join Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis to officially open the new Connected Learning Centre at Yamba. Alejandra North

A WHOLE new world of education opportunities are available to Lower Clarence students as TAFE NSW's Connected Learning Centre, Yamba opens its door.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the centre will open up new opportunities for education and training in the Lower Clarence region.

"Advocating for new and expanded educational opportunities for locals is something I am very passionate about, and it's terrific to see TAFE NSW has established its first permanent presence in our community through the new CLC," he said.

"Local TAFE NSW students can study a range of new courses such as the Certificate IV in Ageing Support, Statement of Events Coordination and Diploma of Conservation and Land Management."

Supported by Mobile Training Units and learning technologies including simulation and augmented reality, the new CLC will deliver practical training and set students up for success in the workplace.

Enrolments are now open in a wide range of new courses - so there is no better time to get in and experience these amazing facilities.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee was thrilled to see the new Yamba CLC up and running.

"Today's opening is yet another example of how the NSW Government is investing in TAFE NSW to meet the skills needs of local communities, right across NSW," he said.

"The world-class, digitally-enabled Yamba Connected Learning Centre provides access to the latest learning technologies, personalised support services and specialist teachers to help students become job-ready."

CLCs are a key initiative of the NSW Government's One TAFE reforms which enable TAFE NSW to deliver modern, flexible and industry relevant training across regional NSW.

For more information on expanded course options or to enrol, visit; www.tafensw.edu.au/clc.