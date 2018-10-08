Dora’s heartfelt message to dying boy

THE cast of Dora The Explorer dropped into Brisbane today to film a scene at the city's heritage-listed Old Museum after the film's star Isabela Moner was shaken up during a visit to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The Bowen Hills building was transformed into a working natural history museum, complete with dinosaur bones for the scene, which featured Moner, who plays Dora, as well as Australian actors Madeleine Madden and Nicholas Coombe.

The live action Paramount Pictures film, a result of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's trade mission to the US, follows Dora on an adventure to save her parents and has been filming on the Gold Coast since August.

Actor Isabela Moner in character as Dora The Explorer chats with patient Balil at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on Sunday



Ms Palaszczuk was a guest of the cast and crew on set with Moner telling the Premier how much she'd loved shooting in Queensland and visiting sick children at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on Sunday.

The 17-year-old American was in character as Dora when she dropped by the hospital on Sunday, complete with backpack and map, which she brought around to the wards for the children to sign.

Moner also appeared on in-house news network Juiced TV, doing a segment with patient Andie Rose, who was also dressed as Dora.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with the cast of Dora The Explorer at Brisbane's Old Museum

She wrote a heartfelt Instagram message to one patient named Balil, who she discovered had "a few days left on this earth".

"You told me you loved super heroes and that you wanted to have strength like Superman and super speed like The Flash," she wrote.

"We need more people like him. I'm not as appreciative as I should be. My faith is shaky. I'm angry. And I really don't have words. Balil, I sincerely wish I could take away all your pain."

She had spent the weekend in Brisbane exploring on the City Cycle bikes in order to make the appearance at the hospital.

"She's got a big heart, this kid," a film spokesman told Confidential.

Ms Palaszczuk also announced the winners of a contest run by The Today show that gave away two walk-on parts in the film, won by Charlize Lucy, 13, from Mt Gravatt and Lynda McMullen from NSW in the adult role.

Mt Tamborine and Tallebudgera will also be featured in the film.

"I am 13 and grew up watching and loving Dora the Explorer," said Charlize, who was given her own named actor's chair.

"I have started acting lessons and dream of working in the movie industry."

It came as Prime Minister Scott Morrison travelled to the Village Roadshow Studios set on the Gold Coast to announce that both Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla v Kong and Disney television action-drama Reef Break will be shot on the Gold Coast, secured with the $140 million Location Offset