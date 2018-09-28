Romance rumours at Dora the Explorer set
WHERE did Diego go go?
Dora The Explorer actor Micke Moreno, who plays Dora's cousin Diego, has returned to the US following a rumoured on-set romance with the film's star, Isabela Moner.
Moner, 17, plays a teenage version of beloved children's character Dora in director James Bobin's live-action feature.
The production is shooting on location at Palm Beach Currumbin High, which is doubling for the teenage Dora's Silver Lake High School in the film.
Crew members said Colombian-born singer and actor Moreno, who turned 20 on September 14, and Moner, born in Ohio to an American father and Peruvian mother, were more than friends.
"The joke is they were kissing cousins," one said.
While Moreno was cast as the older version of Diego, former Stuck in the Middle star Malachi Barton, 11, played the young Diego, with Madelyn Miranda as the young Dora.
Moreno, who grew up travelling with his parents in the circus Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey circus, made his first TV appearance at age 4.
The piano, guitar and ukulel player made the Top 20 of the TV talent show La Banda and played Martin in the movie Escobar: Paradise Lost alongside Benicio Del Toro.
Moreno uploaded a video of himself on Instagram two weeks ago as he left Australia. In it, he's staring out the window of a car on his way to Brisbane Airport.
The video has text/titles across the screen, one of which reads "I no longer felt scared of asteroids when you were by my side" and another that says "skipping all of them except this one".
The video is accompanied by a beautiful, melancholic version of Moner singing Daniel Caesar's The Best Part, accompanied by acoustic guitar, with another male.
The song includes the lyrics:
"I know you're a star
Where you go I follow
No matter how far
If life is a movie
Oh you're the best part, oh oh oh
You're the best part, oh oh oh
Best part
It's the sunrise
And those brown eyes yes
You're the one that I desire
When we wake up
And then we make love
It makes me feel so nice."
Another video on Instagram, filmed by Moreno, shows Moner ready to go for a ride along the foreshore on an orange rental pushbike.
Moner dated her Splitting Adam castmate Jace Norman, the star of Nickelodeon series Henry Danger, in 2016-2017.
The Bulletin contacted the film's publicist and Moreno's management for comment, but there had been no response by deadline last night.
Dora the Explorer is due out in 2019 - a year before the 20th anniversary of the original Dora The Explorer (2000) series.