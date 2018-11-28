Doreen turning back the clock

Doreen Sheehan gets a ride on Ian Dustan on his converted Honda trike.

SHE may have just turned 101 years old, but Doreen Sheehan thinks she's just a "recycled teenager”.

"I'm going backwards, I reckon,” she laughed.

And after getting to sit on a motorbike to celebrate her centenary last year, this year she got a real go, with a converted trike being brought to her home at Dougherty Villa to give her a tour of the town.

Local motorbike enthusiast Ian Dustan brought his converted Honda bike to take Ms Sheehan on a journey she said she hadn't had since her teenage years.

"It's not very ladylike though,” she said, as she strapped herself in, complete with special birthday helmet and glasses.

And with a wave from family friends, including one of her great-granddaugthers, they pulled out of the driveway, waving all the while.

"It was great,” she said on her return. "We traveled up the streets, waving at everyone.”

Ms Sheehan was born in Southgate before moving to Grafton at age 12.

She lived with her husband in Sydney from 1948, moving back to the area following his death, and moved into Dougherty Villa three years ago.

And from her fan club capturing her every move on the bike, she is quite popular with staff and neighbours alike.

As for another bit of riding, Ms Sheehan said she'd probably not ride next year, but in her typical way laid out when she'd next like to ride.

"Maybe I'll book him in again when I turn 200,” she said to the laughs of the crowd.