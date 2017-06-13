Dotty's long walk to birthday milestone

IN THE hundred years she has been alive, Yamba resident Dorothy 'Dotty' Dunstone has never driven a car or ridden a bicycle.

Instead, she has walked everywhere, and according to granddaughter Lyndal Harvey, it's one of the key things which has kept her young.

That, and scotch.

"She would probably say that's helped to extend her life too,” Ms Harvey laughed.

Dotty's birthday is today, but the centenarian got in early to celebrate the significant milestone at Caroona Aged Care on Sunday, with family coming from as far as Townsville and Sydney to be there.

There, five generations of females shared their best memories of the woman of the hour.

Born in Parkes, Dotty first moved north to the Gold Coast, but moved to Yamba about 17 years ago with her daughter Jill Bennie, who will this year celebrate her 80th birthday.

"We've always holidayed here since I was 12 years old, and mum loved it so much she moved here,” Ms Harvey said.

"Dotty moved here with her because they are best friends.”

Ms Harvey said her grandmother loved wildlife and had a lovely nature.

"She's just so beautiful - when I was a teen she used to collect all the Countdown posters from magazines for me,” she said.

"Earlier, we'd visit her when she worked in a factory which made chocolate frogs. I knew when I got there she'd have one waiting in the fridge.”

These days, Dotty enjoys spending time at the beach, but isn't much of a swimmer, says Ms Harvey.

Dotty is a mother of two, with eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.