Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Murwillumbah rainer Matt Dunn and jockey Matt McGuren. Photo Adam Hourigan.
Murwillumbah rainer Matt Dunn and jockey Matt McGuren. Photo Adam Hourigan.
Sport

Double celebration for leading jockey and trainer

Mitchell Craig
31st Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEADING jockey Matt McGuren rode a winning double for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn at the Clarence River Jockey Club TAB meeting.

Both are well in front in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey and trainers premiership race this season.

Expect to see a lot more of Dunn at NSW Country race meetings in coming months after border closures at Queensland due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He splits his time between NSW and Queensland with plenty of his horses running at Gold Coast, Doomben and Eagle Farm.

The winning run today started when top weight Bullet Shot ($3.40) beat the Ballina trained Lady Grande ($2.50) favourite in the benchmark 66 (2200m).

"It was a nice win, we planned to go forward early but that didn't work,' Dunn said.

"When we got around the corner the jockey in the lead decided to go with us and it was a bit stop-start.

"He (Bullet Shot) doesn't quicken well and he is better on firmer ground but he got through that (Heavy 8 surface) well.

"He was able to stick his head out; I'm not really show where he goes from here but hopefully he can put a few together."

Ballina's Ethan Ensby was hoping for more out of his horse, Lady Grande, after its recent win at the same track.

"She ran a good time and won it easily (last race)," Ensby said.

"I think she's a versatile horse and we'll let her run where she's comfortable."

Dunn and McGuren later combined when Ready to Humble had an easy win in a maiden handicap (1206m).

It took Dunn to 33 wins for the NRRA premiership season while McGuren's made it 33 after winning a third race later in the day.

clarence river jockey club matt dunn racing rscing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Health NSW residents now face massive fines and even jail time if they break laws restricting non-essential travel and all gatherings to two people.

        Clarence SES explains response to recent floods

        premium_icon Clarence SES explains response to recent floods

        Council News Management of floods from outside the Clarence criticised by Council

        Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        premium_icon Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        News Pharmacists in NSW can now give medicines without a prescription

        UNBELIEVABLE: Our nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        premium_icon UNBELIEVABLE: Our nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        Health HOSPITAL staff are copping abuse as they leave work in their scrubs.