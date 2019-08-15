Double delight for junior Tigers eyeing grand final glory

ON THE RUN: Grafton Tigers Rani Anderson runs the ball against the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the youth girls semi-final at Ellem Oval last Sunday.

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers had plenty to celebrate on the weekend as two of its youth sides made grand finals.

The Tigers' Youth Girls team overcome a slight scare to book their place in the grand final with a 10-point victory over the Coffs Harbour Breakers while the under-15 boys side made short work of Sawtell.

Despite being the form team in the competition, the youth girls side were a goal down leading into half-time in their major semi-final at Ellem Oval but a strong third quarter put them back on top.

The team put on two goals and three behinds to the Breakers' one behind, putting the team in control leading into the final quarter before going on to win 5.7-37 to 4.3-27.

Tigers junior president Wayne "Tank” Phillips was overjoyed by the results of both teams on the weekend and said he wasn't worried when the youth girls were down at half-time.

"The girls had a few players out but they dug deep like we know they can,” he said.

"The Breakers have always been competitive against us but they dug in, fought hard and kept working.

"It was a perfect day for football, I couldn't be happier with both teams.”

The Tigers under-15s side demolished the Sawtell Toormina Saints 9.13-67 to 3.1-19 in the second match at Ellem Oval, despite having a number of players out of the side.

Coach Nigel O'Neill praised the "amazing bunch” of players who fought hard and once again held their opponents to a sub-20 point score.

"It's fantastic. They have worked pretty hard all year,” he said.

"The back line was incredible. The back six in that team are unreal and have done well to only let 19 points through.”

It was hard for O'Neill to single out players after such a great team performance but said Mikey Luxton, Ned O'Neill and Tommy Mullins deserved some extra credit.

"Those three boys really stood up in the final - they had big games and and have been brilliant all year,” he said.

"Mikey Luxton had a blinder and has had a great season,” O'Neill said.