Double delight for school and new performance centre

Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates (centre) and other staff celebrate a double-win for the school with the announcement of successful grant for their performing arts centre and top of the valley average NAPLAN results at the school. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates (centre) and other staff celebrate a double-win for the school with the announcement of successful grant for their performing arts centre and top of the valley average NAPLAN results at the school. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Clarence Valley Anglican School staff and students have a double reason to celebrate with notification of a grant from the Federal Government that will allow them to build a new performance centre next year.

This comes on top of news that the school had the highest average NAPLAN results averaged over the past five years in both Year 5 and Year 9.

The performance centre project was made possible by a very generous donation from an anonymous benefactor, a significant grant from the Australian Government and Building Fund donations from parents.

Raunik Design Group, a multidisciplinary design group based on the Gold Coast, was commissioned to design a modern, flexible, creative arts facility to serve the School well into the future.

Although there have been other facilities built in recent years, the last major construction project in the history of the school was the development of Clarenza Campus in 2006.

“The Performance Centre will be the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Clarenza Campus and will comprise music and drama teaching spaces, visual art gallery, tutor rooms, instrumental music and music recording rooms, main stage, large spectator area, sunken stage, tiered lecture theatre, servery and toilet facilities,” principal Martin Oates said.

“With enrolments stretching from Iluka in the north and Woolgoolga in the south, it is envisaged that the Performance Centre will offer students from these areas, Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley wonderful opportunities to develop and showcase their creative abilities.”

Mr Oates wanted to publicly express its appreciation to the anonymous donor; the Australian Government and Kevin Hogan MP, Federal Member for Page; and parents for their support of this exciting project.

An artists impression of the proposed CVAS performance centre.

The school also said they were very proud of the results students had achieved to attain the highest NAPLAN scores on average over the past five year.

However they said that it was done through having a literacy and numeracy focus throughout the curriculum, extending past just traditional subjects, and not a specific focus on the national test.

“We have really strong staff that know their KLA’s, and understanding that numeracy and literacy isn’t just he responsibility of English and maths,” head of Clarenza campus Wendy Campbell said.

“It comes down to a nurturing environment where students feel safe to go out of their comfort zone in their learning to make mistakes and be taught how to correct those.”

Head of the Clarenza campus Cheryl Freeman said that the connection with the parents community was important to the learning at the school.

“We can individualise support and nurturing for whatever level the child is at, and I think that’s a very important part of what we do,” she said.

“There is a consistency in boundaries and expectation and letting them be comfortable with it,” Ms Campbell said.

“I’m thrilled, I’m thrilled for the students though.

“At the end of the day they’re the ones that do the hard work and that their achieving is absolutely awesome.”