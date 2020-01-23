Double demerits on our roads for Australia Day long weekend

WITH double demerits coming into effect on our roads tomorrow, NSW Police are urging motorists to look after themselves and others this Australia Day long weekend.

Double demerits will be in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from 12.01am tomorrow to 11.59pm Monday, January 27.

Launching Operation Safe Arrival, their high-visibility presence on NSW roads this morning, Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott urged communities to celebrate Australia Day safely.

"Although Australia Day is a time to enjoy time with friends and family, we also tragically see an increase in road trauma and collisions," Mr Elliott said.

"NSW communities have seen more than their fair share of heartache over the summer. Our appeal is for motorists not to add to that by way of unnecessary road trauma.

"Take care of yourself and family, look out for your mates, and don't take any risks that would put your life or someone else's life at risk."

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said it's more important than ever for people to look out for their fellow road users.

"The devastating fires that have affected our state over the past few months have shown how Australians can band together and support each other through thick and thin," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"We are asking drivers to extend upon this and draw upon the spirit of Aussie mateship to look out for each other on the roads, by being responsible and not taking unnecessary risks.

"This means staying well-rested by having a good night's sleep before you start your journey, taking regular breaks, not drink or drug driving, and sticking to or below the speed limit.

"By neglecting these responsibilities, not only are you putting yourself at risk; but you are also risking the lives of your passengers and everyone else you encounter throughout your journey."

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole MP, reminded all road users to be patient over the busy long weekend period.

"If you're travelling over the long weekend make sure you plan ahead, get a good night's sleep, drive to the conditions, stick to the speed limit, and don't take chances driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Mr Toole said.

"We know every life lost on our roads is a tragedy, especially for the victim's family and friends, but it also has a ripple effect on the local community.

"In small country communities, it's not uncommon for first responders who arrive at a crash, and the medical teams who try to save the lives of the drivers and passengers, to know the victims.

"Already 17 people have died on NSW roads this year, (up to midnight January 22 2020) and while that is 12 fewer fatalities than for the same period in 2019 it is still too many. We need all road users to make safety their priority and help reduce the road toll to zero."

