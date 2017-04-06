23°
Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

Lesley Apps | 6th Apr 2017 3:57 PM
DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.
DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

WHO would have thought Grafton was full of folk seeking some rhythm and attitude Cuban Salsa-style.

Well if you were at The Naked Bean in March for the opening night, you would have seen loads of it, plus huge smiles all around as Cuban dance pioneer Christina Monneron and dance partner Owen Gilliland strutted their stuff to a crowd of more 35 determined to improve their sexy salsa moves.

The joint was literally jumping (in salsa rhythm), and people couldn't wait for the next lesson.

So the Kulturithmik dancers are back for two more sessions in April, the first tonight and again on April 27 after Easter. After those dates, the dance instructors will settle into a regular rhythm every third Thursday of the month.

"It was the best night ever and so great to see so many people enjoying themselves. I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class," participant Robyn Holloway said.

The first class will take you through the history of Cuban Salsa, and puts in some fancy footwork to connect to the rhythm and your body movement, "owning yourself and showing it" as Christina puts it. The second class involves Salsa partner work but taught in a circle or wheel, where you change partners. You don't need to bring your own as everyone will have a chance to dance with everyone, showcasing the community spirit of Cuban culture.

Christina's classes are not only fun and good for exercise and co-ordination, but also very inclusive.

She promises that you will go home feeling good all over and that you can walk with attitude.

After classes you can have a delicious pizza and drink deal for only $20 to take advantage of so why not stay and socialise with your friends and make new ones.

So get ready to Rrrrrrrumba Grafton with Kulturithmik's Cuban Salsa Thursdays, April 2 and 27 then every third Thursday of the month at The Naked Bean, 30-34 Skinner St South Grafton.

For more info call Christina on 0432 509 519 or email kulturithmik@gmail.com.

Or check out the website www.kulturithmik.com.

