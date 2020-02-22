Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accident occurred on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon about 26km north of Grafton.
The accident occurred on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon about 26km north of Grafton.
News

Double fatal truck crash closes Summerland Way

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and emergency services are on the scene of a double fatal crash on Summerland Way, near Grafton.

About 3.45am today, police from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Summerland Way following reports a B-double truck had and a Hyundai sedan collided.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai died on scene.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions along Summerland Way are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

        BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

        Breaking Summerland Way closed due to serious multi-vehicle collision

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in

        Residents telling it like it is

        premium_icon Residents telling it like it is

        News Visit to Nymboida throws up big questions in disaster response