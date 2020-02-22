Double fatal truck crash closes Summerland Way

The accident occurred on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon about 26km north of Grafton.

POLICE and emergency services are on the scene of a double fatal crash on Summerland Way, near Grafton.

About 3.45am today, police from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Summerland Way following reports a B-double truck had and a Hyundai sedan collided.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai died on scene.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions along Summerland Way are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.