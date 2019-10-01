Devastated parents didn’t want to believe their son was dead

Shannon Juriansz was killed in a horror car crash on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the parents of 21-year-old Shannon Juriansz woke up to the phone call from police that every mum and dad dreads.

Police rang to tell father Travice and mother Charmelar that their beloved eldest son had died almost instantly after an erratic car driving at speed ploughed into his car.

Paternal uncle Elsworth Juriansz said the family, including 18-year-old brother Royen, was "not coping very well at all" after the devastating news and a trip to the coroner on Monday.

"He had pretty much broken bones everywhere … After they saw him, it helped them come to terms with it. They didn't want to believe it was Shannon," uncle Elsworth Juriansz said.

"His parents are crying continuously."

Shannon Juriansz’s Nissan Skyline after the crash. Picture: 7 News

Shannon had adopted his middle name Lorenzo on social media and among friends, a name which was special to his recently deceased grandmother.

The "very popular" young Melbourne mechanic loved cars and aspired to run his own business.

"He was really interested in investing in his future," uncle Elsworth said.

In a cruel twist of fate, Shannon loved his cars so much that his uncle bought him a driver safety training experience for his 18th birthday.

Tragically, his much-loved blue Nissan Skyline was the vehicle he died in when leaving a friend's house in Oakleigh, about 8pm Sunday.

Shannon Juriansz loved cars and wanted to run his own business.

Elsworth Juriansz said after visiting the scene of the accident, he firmly believed Shannon was not responsible for the crash which police labelled as "completely avoidable."

"There is no way Shannon could have been speeding," Mr Juriansz said.

Hundreds have visited the family's Hampton Park home paying tribute to the "jovial" young man.

His uncle concluded: "Shannon loved to help people, he never said no to people. He was everyone's friend."

