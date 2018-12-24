Double feature for Yamba cinema before renovations

BALANCING ACT: Debbie McCredie in the cinema now in the old Yamba squash courts that will be used as a temporary location while renovations are being done to existing cinema.

BALANCING ACT: Debbie McCredie in the cinema now in the old Yamba squash courts that will be used as a temporary location while renovations are being done to existing cinema. Adam Hourigan

BOXING Day is one of the biggest days of the year for moviegoers so it makes sense that day will also be the grand opening date for Yamba's second cinema space.

The makeshift cinema will be located in the former squash courts in Coldstream Street, the front court transformed into a screening room with seating for up to 80 people.

Driving the timely expansion is manager of Yamba Cinema Debbie McCredie, who has coined the terms Top Cinema and Bottom Cinema to help avoid confusion with venue screenings.

She said the idea behind the dual cinemas was to ultimately cater for the big renovations planned for the original cinema (the Top Cinema) in 2019.

"It will be closed for renovations from May next year for about five to six months so we were looking for a temporary place to set up while that happens. The squash courts were only two blocks away so people can quite easily commute between the two.”

The Boxing Day expansion also means Yamba will enjoy having two cinemas in town for the next few months which will come in very handy with the influx of visitors this holiday season.”

Ms McCredie said setting up the second cinema was hard work but she included a lot of re-purposing in her plan which including removing some seating from the Top Cinema to use in the new space.

To fill the seating void at the Top cinema Ms McCredie has come up with a very quirky but comfortable option for moviegoers.

"We will have about 45 bean bag chairs at the front for people to use. I thought that would create a nice coastal feel but I think I'll have to check at the end of the night to make sure no one's asleep in them. They are really comfortable.”

Boxing Day films scheduled for the Top Cinema include The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Bohemian Rhapsody while the new Bottom Cinema will screen Aquaman, Bumblebee and Holmes and Watson.

Our feature on what's coming up in Boxing Day movies is on PAGE 18-19.