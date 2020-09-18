Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STORMING HOME: Lismore Storm's Ryan Swift helped get the home team over the line 52-51 to win the Sunshine Conference semi-final against the Grafton Vikings last season. The Vikings will welcome Bellinger Valley Braves for a first round on the new Grafton PCYC courts on Saturday night.
STORMING HOME: Lismore Storm's Ryan Swift helped get the home team over the line 52-51 to win the Sunshine Conference semi-final against the Grafton Vikings last season. The Vikings will welcome Bellinger Valley Braves for a first round on the new Grafton PCYC courts on Saturday night.
Basketball

DOUBLE HEADER: Vikings christen new courts at Grafton PCYC

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER almost a year without playing a home game, Grafton Vikings will hit the sparkling hardwood at the recently finished PCYC for an epic double header on Saturday night.

The $6.5m multi-use facility opened late last month and could launch the Vikings to more success after the Sunshine Conference men’s side earned a convincing 98-46 win against Ballina Breakers before the break on August 15.

After an even longer wait, the Vikings women’s side will play their first home game since June 23, 2018, after failing to find the numbers over the last two years.

Grafton’s men and women fell short in their opening game of the season with the ladies failing to score a point, but the men will be confident after a win from their last outing.

Both sides will take on Bellinger Valley Braves, with the women set to open proceedings at 5pm before the men follow up in the prime time slot of 7pm.

Men’s coach Nathan Martin said the slow start after an opening game loss was down to “a terrible pre-season”, in which the Vikings only managed a few training sessions.

But with a brand new state of the art training and playing facility Grafton will look to click into gear as the competition starts to heat up in the weeks to come.

The women’s side will be a long-awaited first up test for the Braves, who will face a packed schedule on Saturday, playing in Ballina at 11am before heading south to Grafton for a 5pm tip off.

COVID-19 restrictions will keep the Vikings from drawing any large crowds in the opening weeks or months of their time at the new stadium, but when they are eased the numbers are sure to pile through the doors.

The basketball bonanza will be the first of two days of action at the Grafton PCYC this weekend, as the centre prepares to host the under-14 boys North Coast Shield round robin on Sunday.

clarence basketball grafton pcyc grafton vikings sunshine conference basketball
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: NRL superstars get behind Group 2 juniors

        Premium Content WATCH: NRL superstars get behind Group 2 juniors

        Rugby League VIDEO: NRL stars including Greg Inglis and Cody Walker get behind the Seahorses ahead of grand final day.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should more leagues play in conferences?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Should more leagues play in conferences?

        Rugby League COVID-19 restrictions have forced a geographical split, but is it for better, or...

        Koala tea of mercy is somewhat strained

        Premium Content Koala tea of mercy is somewhat strained

        Opinion MAX CRUS explains why the National Party should be commended - not condemned - for...

        Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Premium Content Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Swimming Copious number of disqualifications during GDSC Swimming Club return