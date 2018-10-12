Double Island Pt hoon shame: Ex-cop slams drivers

SHAME: Former Caloundra police officer Gavin Ricketts has slammed hoons on Double Island Point. He captured the aftermath of what he said was a hooning accident last weekend.

FORMER Caloundra police Senior Sergeant Gavin Ricketts has slammed the behaviour of Double Island Point hoons he says are risking young lives.

The former officer-in-charge of Caloundra station for eight years retired last year and has been spending plenty of time up the beach in his retirement.

He was up there with his family for the long weekend last weekend and was stunned at what he saw.

Hoons fishtailing metres from children playing in a creek, beach racing, towing people on boards and others standing in a ute tray as it sped along the beach were among the worst.

"During the week it's lovely," Mr Ricketts said.

"(Come Friday afternoon) it just goes berserk up there."

Mr Ricketts captured the aftermath of one incident.

He said the ute had been doing doughnuts about 1pm Friday when it rolled.

The driver was injured, blood-stained clothes left on the beach revealed, and an ambulance raced up the beach to assist the driver of the ute which had P-plates on.

Mr Ricketts thought the ute had to have rolled at least twice as there was damage on "every panel", after it rolled only about a kilometre from the start of the camping area.

"We're only lucky there was no kids there," he said.

"It's just getting out of control. There seems to be no law up there."

He said he intended to write to the police and national parks ministers in a bid to pressure them to pay more attention to what he said had become a notorious hooning strip.

"It just seems to be total lawlessness up there," Mr Ricketts said.

"It's out of control. Somebody's going to get killed. It'll probably be a kid."

He was also concerned about the number of 4WDs getting around up there which weren't roadworthy and he hoped police and transport officials would pay more attention to the area.

Issues have plagued Double Island Point in recent years with litter a huge problem, particularly after long weekends or public holidays.

Lifesavers watched over more than 106,000 people on the beach between Christmas and new year at Double Island Point last year.

A cap on visitor numbers had also been floated as the beach camping strip grew in popularity.