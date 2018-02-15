Double the fun for these four twins

TWINNING: (Top, from left)Taury Carney, Bessie Dungey, Hannah Blundell, April Loadsman, Erin Blundell, Molly Dungey, (bottom row) Brielle Loadsman and Brianna Carney at See Park in Grafton.

TWINNING: (Top, from left)Taury Carney, Bessie Dungey, Hannah Blundell, April Loadsman, Erin Blundell, Molly Dungey, (bottom row) Brielle Loadsman and Brianna Carney at See Park in Grafton. Caitlan Charles

THERE are many perks to being an identical twin, and switching your identity for unsuspecting teachers is definitely one of them.

The Daily Examiner talked to four sets of identical twins, who all started high school in the Clarence Valley this year, and this was just one of many things they said was good about being a twin.

Brielle and April Loadsman, Brianna and Taury Carney, and Erin and Hannah Blundell all started Year 7 at South Grafton High this year, with Bessie and Molly Dungey starting at Grafton High.

Bessie said her favourite part of being a twin was tricking people.

However, in primary school, Molly said they couldn't play tricks on teachers because they could tell them apart.

"Now teachers do a double take," Molly said.

April said her favourite part of being a twin was always having a best friend.

April and Brielle also played tricks on teachers in primary school but didn't think they were going to be doing that any time soon in high school.

The Carney twins said they once played a trick on their teacher in Year 2 by swapping into each other's classes.

"The teacher didn't know for three days, until Mum came to pick one of us up for being sick," Brianna said.

This year they were placed in all of the same classes.

"We are in class together, as well as at home together. And we don't really get time apart from each other, " Taury said.

Erin and Hannah began playing tricks on people in pre-school.

"We changed shirts," Hannah and Erin said in unison.

"Tops and name tags...we swapped them over, " said Erin.

"I was pink she was blue," said Hannah.

We were introduced to twins Bessie and Molly Dungey in 2005, when they were one out of three sets of twins born in less than a week in Grafton base hospital.

We were then introduced to four sets of twins from Westlawn public school and another four sets at South Grafton public all starting kindergarten.

We spoke to them again when they started Year 6 last year.