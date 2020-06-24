Menu
Double trouble for local fire and rescue crews

Jenna Thompson
24th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
FIRE and Rescue crews were kept on their toes when two back-to-back incidents unfolded in Yamba on Tuesday.

"We responded to an electrical fire at Spar Yamba supermarket where a freezer motor had burnt out and filled the shop with smoke," Fire & Rescue NSW 510 Station Yamba captain Michael Brooks said.

"We had two men with breathing apparatus on who were inside the supermarket checking for 'clear atmosphere' when the second call came in that there was a house fire."

Mr Brooks said the Maclean Fire & Rescue crew who also attended the Spar electrical fire responded to the fire at Ngaru Village. Nearby Rural Fire Service volunteers were also in attendance.

"The house was fully engulfed and fully destroyed," he said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured or trapped."

Essential Energy crews are also on the scene to isolate power to the structure.

Mr Brooks said that since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented, it had been a quiet few weeks for local fire crews.

But, after months of battling fires in the Clarence Valley and the NSW South Coast over the summer holiday period, most have taken advantage of this well-earned down time.

"It's been a good change not being flat out all the time," he said.

"We've only been doing run-of-the-mill automatic fire alarm responses, but this is the first major incident like that since Easter."

