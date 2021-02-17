Double vision for Infocus photo winner

Photographer Minya Rose’s plunge into photography competitions is doubly as nice after she took out two prizes in the InFocus photo competition.



The competition, which called for photos featuring the built and natural environments and animals which showcase our connection to the Clarence Valley attracted more than 120 entries.

Sally Job, Above and Beyond Harwood. InFocus Compact category winner, 2021

Judged by well-known local photographers Elise Hassey, John Witzig and Adam Hourigan, they praised the works entered from across the area.

“The Clarence Valley provides a wonderful variety of subjects for our local photographers,” Mr Witzig said.

“I was very impressed by the high calibre of beautiful imagery showcasing the Clarence Valley,” added Ms Hassey.

Elize Strydom, Edwina and Friends at home on the Peach Farm. InFocus Digital category winner, 2021

The winners are featured in the 2021 Plunge Art & Culture Festival program which will be available to the public from February 22



The coveted Plunge Arts & Culture prize of $500 was awarded to Minya Rose for her image ‘Exploring and Wandering our Backyard’ – taken on the coast in the Yuraygir National Park.

Minya’s photograph will be showcased on the cover of the 2021 Plunge Festival Program.

Minya Holroyd, Exploring and Wandering Our Backyard. InFocus Plunge category winner, 2021

In a tight competition, judges also awarded Minya winner in the mobile category for her image ‘Plunging into Cold Water’.

Sally Job swooped up the prize for the compact category with her drone photograph of the new bridge at Harwood.

Our connection to livestock and farming is celebrated in the last two categories; ‘Edwina and Friends at home on the Peach Farm’ by Elize Strydom wins the digital prize and Layla Bender has been awarded the youth prize for her picture ‘Grazing on the Banks of the Clarence’.

The winning images will be displayed at the Grafton Regional Gallery and Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean during April.

Layla Bender, Grazing on the Banks of the Clarence. InFocus Youth category winner, 2021.

Past winners of the InFocus competition will also be featured in an exhibition during plunge at Grafton Shopping World ‘InFocus Looking Back’.