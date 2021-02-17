Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Minya Holroyd, Plunging into Cold Water. InFocus Mobile category winner, 2021.
Minya Holroyd, Plunging into Cold Water. InFocus Mobile category winner, 2021.
News

Double vision for Infocus photo winner

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Photographer Minya Rose’s plunge into photography competitions is doubly as nice after she took out two prizes in the InFocus photo competition.

The competition, which called for photos featuring the built and natural environments and animals which showcase our connection to the Clarence Valley attracted more than 120 entries.

Sally Job, Above and Beyond Harwood. InFocus Compact category winner, 2021
Sally Job, Above and Beyond Harwood. InFocus Compact category winner, 2021

Judged by well-known local photographers Elise Hassey, John Witzig and Adam Hourigan, they praised the works entered from across the area.

“The Clarence Valley provides a wonderful variety of subjects for our local photographers,” Mr Witzig said.

“I was very impressed by the high calibre of beautiful imagery showcasing the Clarence Valley,” added Ms Hassey.

Elize Strydom, Edwina and Friends at home on the Peach Farm. InFocus Digital category winner, 2021
Elize Strydom, Edwina and Friends at home on the Peach Farm. InFocus Digital category winner, 2021

The winners are featured in the 2021 Plunge Art & Culture Festival program which will be available to the public from February 22

The coveted Plunge Arts & Culture prize of $500 was awarded to Minya Rose for her image ‘Exploring and Wandering our Backyard’ – taken on the coast in the Yuraygir National Park.

Minya’s photograph will be showcased on the cover of the 2021 Plunge Festival Program.

Minya Holroyd, Exploring and Wandering Our Backyard. InFocus Plunge category winner, 2021
Minya Holroyd, Exploring and Wandering Our Backyard. InFocus Plunge category winner, 2021

In a tight competition, judges also awarded Minya winner in the mobile category for her image ‘Plunging into Cold Water’.

Sally Job swooped up the prize for the compact category with her drone photograph of the new bridge at Harwood.

Our connection to livestock and farming is celebrated in the last two categories; ‘Edwina and Friends at home on the Peach Farm’ by Elize Strydom wins the digital prize and Layla Bender has been awarded the youth prize for her picture ‘Grazing on the Banks of the Clarence’.

The winning images will be displayed at the Grafton Regional Gallery and Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean during April.

Layla Bender, Grazing on the Banks of the Clarence. InFocus Youth category winner, 2021.
Layla Bender, Grazing on the Banks of the Clarence. InFocus Youth category winner, 2021.

Past winners of the InFocus competition will also be featured in an exhibition during plunge at Grafton Shopping World ‘InFocus Looking Back’.

infocus minya rose photography competition plunge festival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is our region facing a housing crisis?

        Premium Content Is our region facing a housing crisis?

        News Concerns raised over lack of affordable housing in Clarence Valley following surge of tree-changers to the region.

        LIVE DRAW: #MagicOfTheCup begins after midday

        Premium Content LIVE DRAW: #MagicOfTheCup begins after midday

        Soccer The countdown is on as Northern NSW Football prepares to get 2021 competition...

        Popular names put forward for new showground pavilion

        Premium Content Popular names put forward for new showground pavilion

        News Your chance to name the Maclean Showground's newest feature

        Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.