Double Wall of Fame induction shocks at awards night

Jim Dougherty and Michelle O'Dowd together after the Clarence Valley Sports Awards where Jim inducted Michelle's father Max Godbee into the Clarence Wall of Fame before he was inducted himself.

Jim Dougherty and Michelle O'Dowd together after the Clarence Valley Sports Awards where Jim inducted Michelle's father Max Godbee into the Clarence Wall of Fame before he was inducted himself. Adam Hourigan Photography

WALL OF FAME: Shocked, awed and emotional was how Yamba Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Jim Dougherty OAM felt after he was a surprise induction to the Clarence Valley Sports Wall of Fame.

Dougherty was inducted by Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay merely hours after he had taken to the stage to induct long-time friend, the late Max Godbee.

Godbee, who dedicated three decades to chronicling the lives and achievements of Clarence Valley sports stars in the pages of The Daily Examiner, was recognised for his undying passion in promoting sport in our region.

DEDICATION: Winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan

Dougherty was honoured to have the opportunity to induct his personal friend into the Wall of Fame, but it was nothing compared to how he felt at the end of the night at Yamba Golf Club.

"I was totally taken aback by the whole thing," Dougherty said. "I was just here to induct Max, not to be inducted myself.

"When you look at the people who have already made it to the Wall of Fame there are some very high achievers among that list. It is a great honour to be seen in the same company as those people."

Dougherty has dedicated more than five decades to the Yamba club after joining as a nipper in 1966 and was awarded life membership of the club in 1987.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I have enjoyed the whole journey sport has provided for me," he said. "With coaching, if you put it in and have the right cattle to work with, you get results, and it is great to have elite athletes from the Clarence who I have worked with who really valued my opinion and my guidance."

Dougherty said one of his fondest memories of sport was having three athletes, in Hugh Dougherty, Alyce Bennett and the late Jacob Lollback, all competing in the Nutrigrain Ironman Series at the same time.

"Yamba had more people in the series than any other surf club in Australia at that time which was an amazing achievement for a small club like ours," he said.

While he has dedicated most his life to the sport, Dougherty said there was no end in sight.

"My love of the surf is the main thing that has kept me going," he said. "I am not ready to hang up the togs yet, I have not put any timeline on myself at all."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery