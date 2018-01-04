Doubtful future for Maclean Show

STRIPPED: A roof from one of the Maclean Showground building scattered in in pieces.

STRIPPED: A roof from one of the Maclean Showground building scattered in in pieces. Ebony Stansfield

IT HAS been announced that the next annual show at Maclean Showground could be cancelled after reports of extensive damage to the buildings.

The Jim Thompson Building roof was torn off, with another moved completely off its foundations from strong winds.

Maclean Showground Society president Brian Ferrie expressed his devastation after seeing the aftermath from the storm.

"It's shocking... I strongly doubt we will be able to have the show because we need those buildings to do a lot of the work,” Mr Ferrie said.

The society is now waiting for the council to assess the buildings in regard to what needs to be replaced or repaired.

The Maclean Show Society has played an important role in the Lower Clarence region for the past 122 years, with the next show planned to be on April 17 and 18.