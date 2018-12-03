Dougherty dedicates innings to memory of best mate

CRUNCH: Tucabia Copmanhurst batsman Matt Dougherty scored 111 off 54 balls in the GDSC Premier League match against South Services at Ellem Oval on Sunday.

CRCA CRICKET: IF ANY bloke deserved a hundred on Sunday it was Matt Dougherty.

He's had a tough time of it lately, grieving the loss of his fishing companion Hayden Grebert, a diabetic who tragically passed away last month.

"The last few years we fished all the time together," Dougherty said.

"Doing stuff without him around is just a little bit weird still.

"It's been real hard to stay switched on with work, cricket, everything."

However, at Ellem Oval on Sunday Dougherty found a way to stay switched on long enough to score an entertaining 111 off 54 balls and set up Tucabia Copmanhurst's six-wicket win over South Services in round nine of the GDSC Premier League.

"I must've been on about 80 when I throught 'geez, wouldn't it be good to get a ton, get the total and dedicate it to Hayden'," Dougherty said afterwards.

"So that's what I'm doing. I'm going to dedicate it to Hayden.

"He was out there, that's for sure. Probably putting s*** on me for most of the time, but he was there."

Chasing Souths' total of 156, Tucabia started all guns blazing as Dougherty and Matt Blanch (11) - the only other batsman to reach double figures - put on 42 in the first five overs.

Dougherty continued the onslaught with a 51-run stand with Bob McKenzie (7) and then 58 with Matt Pigg (8).

In a dazzling display not out of place in the Big Bash League, the attacking top order batsman took just 50 balls to bring up his second Premier League century.

"They certainly came out of the screws, that's for sure.

"Against Harwood at Yamba in 2009/10 is the only other hundred I've scored in Premier League, so it's good to get the second one."

Dougherty blasted eight sixes before holing out attempting a ninth to deep mid-wicket. His dismissal provided some respite for catcher Dylan Cleaver, who had earlier conceded 26 runs off an over and let Dougherty's seventh six slip through his fingers to bring up the triple figures.

Dougherty survived another chance when outfielder Josh Amos fumbled after attempting to keep the ball in the field of play.

As a result of his superb innings Dougherty is this week's CRCA Player of the Week, winning a $20 voucher at Toast Espresso in Grafton.

All of this season's CRCA Player of the Week winners are reminded their vouchers can be picked up from Toast Espresso if they have not already done so.