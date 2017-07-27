20°
Douglas fighting for second chance at Wallabies

Matthew Elkerton
| 27th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Maclean-born lock Kane Douglas is aiming to earn his way back into the Australian Wallabies side for the Rugby Championship.
Maclean-born lock Kane Douglas is aiming to earn his way back into the Australian Wallabies side for the Rugby Championship.

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneers junior Kane Douglas has been thrown an 11th hour international lifeline and the experienced lock is determined to make the most of it.

Douglas has been on the slide this season missing out on Wallabies selection for three tests last month, and falling out of favour with Queensland Reds coach Nick Stiles.

But the 28-year-old lock who started six of the Wallabies' 2015 World Cup matches is back on the radar of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika who included Douglas in an extended 38-man training squad for the Rugby Championship.

Douglas started just seven Super Rugby games this year and found himself in club rugby, as Stiles gave plenty of opportunities to emerging locks Izack Rodda and Lukhan Tui.

"I've been trying to do everything I can to get back into the Reds team to get back in the Wallabies team,” Douglas told AAP this week.

"I still think I've got a few good years left in me and I can still play my best footy, hopefully that's still in front of me.

"I'm loving being back involved (with the Wallabies) and I'm just trying to do what I can and improve on a few things this week.”

Douglas, who has played most of the season for North Brisbane in the Queensland Premier Rugby competition this season, is hopeful of making the final cut when the squad is culled next week.

"Hopefully when the squad gets culled down a bit I might be left standing, but I've just got to do my best while I'm here, it's all I can do,” he said.

"It was more about me just putting my hand up and getting stuck in.”

Wallabies coach Cheika believes the veteran of 31 internationa caps has something to offer at international level.

"With Kane, there's a bit of me there just saying 'I know what this guy can do, and I want to have the chance at least to get him back at that level,” Cheika said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  kane douglas queensland reds rugby union wallabies

