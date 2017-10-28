Douglas relishes in World Cup challenge

PROUD MOMENT: Yamba born rugby league star Luke Douglas will lead the Scottish Bravehearts as vice-captain when they take the field in the Rugby League World Cup today.

PROUD MOMENT: Yamba born rugby league star Luke Douglas will lead the Scottish Bravehearts as vice-captain when they take the field in the Rugby League World Cup today. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be a town on edge tomorrow, as Yamba goes into battle alongside a favourite son in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Luke Douglas will relish a new leadership role as he lines up as vice-captain of the Scotland national team when they take on a stacked Tongan outfit in the first game in Cairns tomorrow.

The severely undermanned Scottish team enter the World Cup as rank outsiders after losing NRL regulars Lachlan Coote, Kane Linnett and Peter Wallace to injury.

Douglas is the most capped NRL player in the Bravehearts line-up with eight players in the squad under the age of 23.

"We have got a lot of young guys, but I think they will be up for the challenge," Douglas said.

They will need to be, as Scotland enters a 'pool of death' against league heavyweights New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga.

After Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita joined forces with regular Tongan forward Frank Pritchard - to create the heaviest pack of the competition - the odds of Scotland winning its first clash shot out dramatically.

"We are up against it, there is no doubt," Douglas said. "But that is when the best football gets played.

"I am sure we can put together a strong unit led by Danny (Brough) and give it a fair crack."

While not a fan of the limelight, Douglas is relishing the opportunity to be a leader of the Bravehearts as he helps the younger brigade transition into international football.

It is also an opportunity for him to represent a proud family legacy.

"My pop is proud to be a Scot and I am proud to be a Scot," he said. "This is a chance to rep my family and play against the best in the world and promote the game in Scotland."