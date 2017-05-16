Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

KANE Douglas will be back where his rugby journey began to unveil the Kane Douglas Rugby Field in Yamba this Saturday.

The former Yamba Buccaneers junior will take time out from his duties with the Queensland Reds and Australian Wallabies for the ceremony, where the Yamba Rugby Club Field No 2 will be officially renamed the Kane Douglas Rugby Field.

Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Union president Bob Thompson said the club was honoured to be able to call Kane a former Buccaneer and to know the club had played a small part in his journey to the top of Australian rugby.

"Kane has been an inspiration for the players at our club, especially the juniors, because he is an amazing role model on and off the pitch," he said.

The official ceremony will start at 1pm before the Pacific Hotel Yamba Buccaneers take on Kyogle at 2pm.

Douglas will be available to sign autographs and provide photo opportunities with kids and fans alike.

The Buccaneers are encouraging as many people as possible to come and meet Kane and support the team in this important fixture.

Kane continues to have a wonderful international career since graduating from the Buccaneers. He played for Leinster in Ireland and for Australia at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and is now with the Queensland Reds super rugby side.