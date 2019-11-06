'Down to about $150': dad's desperate plea for work

CALL FOR HELP: Chad Pallett is struggling to find a job after giving up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa to reside permanently in Ipswich.

CALL FOR HELP: Chad Pallett is struggling to find a job after giving up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa to reside permanently in Ipswich. Rob Williams

AN UNEMPLOYED Ipswich father has resorted to desperate measures to find a job as money runs out and his family becomes desperate for an income.

Chad Pallett gave up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa two months ago, with the schedule taking a toll on his wife and their four children.

The 30-year-old quit his job in the mines and returned permanently to Ipswich two months ago, thinking he would be able to quickly pick up work upon his return.

After about three weeks back home and without any bites, he realised it wasn't going to be that easy.

"I applied for 470 jobs (online) in 72 hours," he said.

"Then I went around and handed out resumes everywhere around Ipswich and nothing came up.

"One night, it was about 11pm and I decided I've got to do something."

Driving through the streets, he saw a number of laminated pieces of chipboard left by the road for kerbside collection.

Mr Pallett wrote his name and plea for work on the signs and placed 15 signs across Ipswich and another five in Brisbane.

He moved back home but Mr Pallett's wife Shalyn relocated to Mount Isa to search for work.

Mr Pallett will look after the children while trying to secure a job.

"We've got to a point now where we're basically broke," he said.

"There was no other way around it.

"One of us had to leave to get work.

"I borrowed about $2000 from my dad. We're $2000 behind on electricity, my car payments are nearly four months behind. Everything is just piling up.

"We've got to get out of this situation now. I don't sleep a lot because I've got four kids to feed. We've got nothing at all... I'm down to about $150."

Mr Pallett has fabrication and welding skills and can operate everything from a "small bobcat to the biggest dump trucks in the world".

He said any job would be OK.

"I'll go round and clean toilets, I don't care," he said.

"We've been rejected (for Centrelink). I've been rejected seven times and my wife's been rejected six times."

If you can assist Chad, give him a call on 0484 904 677.