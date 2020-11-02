Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Sport

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

by Tom Winch
2nd Nov 2020 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We can't be trackside or watching with colleagues in the office - but you can still keep the sweep tradition going with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

This is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

  • Click the download link above
  • Once the poster has opened, right click the page
  • Save to your computer
  • Print at home

 

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup 2020 racing sweep

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitor restrictions eased at Northern NSW hospitals

        Premium Content Visitor restrictions eased at Northern NSW hospitals

        Health ‘While the restrictions have undoubtedly been a challenge for patients, carers and visitors, they were a necessary step to keep our patients and the broader community...

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        RESULTS ROUND UP: All the latest sporting action

        Premium Content RESULTS ROUND UP: All the latest sporting action

        Sport Keep up to date with the week’s scores and results with your fix of Monday sport...

        Changed traffic conditions for highway upgrade

        Premium Content Changed traffic conditions for highway upgrade

        News Changed traffic conditions will be in place from today until Sunday for the...