Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
News

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

2nd Nov 2020 11:16 AM

We can't be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the office with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

Super Racing is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

 

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

• Click the download link above

• Once the poster has opened, right click the page

• Save to your computer

• Print at home

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup sweep poster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Political parties and gas

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Political parties and gas

        Opinion ‘The appropriateness of promoting gas is very debatable. It is another fossil fuel – something politicians, gas developers and lobbyists prefer not to mention.’

        Daily Catch-up: November 2, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 2, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Jail term added to bikie’s record for brutal prison assault

        Premium Content Jail term added to bikie’s record for brutal prison assault

        Crime A member of Lone Wolf OMCG has faced court over a violent assault

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites