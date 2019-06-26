Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
News

Download your Ash Barty poster here

by Kyle Pollard
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Our Ash is on top of the tennis world and to celebrate the Barty party The Courier-Mail has put together this exclusive hero poster for you to download. Get your copy here!

Born and raised in Ipswich, Barty is the second Australian woman to hold the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings, after fellow Indigenous champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

To celebrate our Ash's rise to the top, The Courier-Mail has released this exclusive signed poster for our subscribers to download.

Hang it on the wall or keep it as a unique piece of memorabilia, as Barty looks to make history with victory at Wimbledon.

Just click on the banner below and download now!

More Stories

ash barty editors picks tennis

Top Stories

    CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    premium_icon CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    Local Faces GDSC barmen of 40 years raises a glass to retirement

    Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    premium_icon Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    Crime Sally Rogers fronts Grafton court as hearing continues

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    premium_icon Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    Crime The maximum penalty for charges is 10 years behind bars