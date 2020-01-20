Downpour puts river ecosystem at risk

The fish kill at Big Fish Flat on the Clarence River Wilderness Lodge which happened last week

WHILE rain is a welcome relief for many, there will be a nervous wait for those concerned about the potential for fish kills in local rivers.

With torrential rain blanketing many parts of the Clarence, ash and run-off can pollute local river systems – damaging ecosystems already made fragile by drought.

Cassie Davis, director of habitat programs for OzFish Unlimited said a big downpour “would be pretty bad” as the sustained drought coupled with recent bushfires meant there was a lot of loose material around the waterways.

While ash running into the rivers precipitated a drop in dissolved oxygen, often leading to fish kills, there were other long-term problems for river ecology including worsening turbidity which related to the amount of particles in the water.

“Because there is not a lot of vegetation, there is a lot of loose soil that will be picked up and taken into the creeks,” she said.

“The dissolved oxygen level will drop but the other thing is just the turbidity, a lot of it gets caught in their gills and some of it can be abrasive to their natural slime layer as well.

“It means more infections can get through their slime layer and into the fish – prompting general ill health.”

OzFish Unlimited is a national not-for-profit organisation whose key aim is to allow recreational fishers and others an opportunity to look after their local rivers, creeks and wetlands.

Operating with 800 volunteers over 31 chapters across the country, the organisation was growing fast, especially as drought and fish kills had “sharpened” the public focus on the health of waterways.

Ms Davis said in the event of fish kills like the one at Big Fish Flat last week, their organisation could assist, in some cases by “mobilising” members to offer assistance.

“What they might do when a fish kill occurs is go and monitor the extent and maybe do some investigation into water quality.

But a lot of their work consisted of trying to prevent events like the one at Big Fish Flat, by monitoring water quality and keeping the waterways healthy.

“There are a lot of people very keen to get involved, particularly when these sorts of fish kills happen, she said.

“But when there are not disasters we are busy working on keeping those rivers healthy by replacing habitat, restoring riparian zones and putting back in-stream habitat too.

“If there people interested in being able to do something and being active we can help them, help fundraise for aerators and investigate why things are going wrong.”

For more information on OzFish Unlimited visit www.ozfish.org.au