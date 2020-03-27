Confirmed cases double in three days on Mid North Coast

Police Commander on Covid-19: Coffs Clarence Commander Superintendent Steve Clarke talks about Covid-19.

UPDATE: COVID-19 infections have doubled on the Mid North Coast over the past three days.

The number of confirmed patients has risen to 33 across the region.

NSW Health has urged all of the people close to these patients to self isolate for 14 days.

They will be contacted daily to check if they are displaying symptoms.

The 33 confirmed cases have come from more than 2035 tests that have been conducted in the region's hospitals, representing a positive test return rate of 1.62%.

Most of the local confirmed cases have been local residents, who have returned from overseas.

As of Saturday at 8pm there were seven confirmed cases, listed by NSW Health, in the Coffs Harbour Local Government area. Bellingen Shire had between 1-4 cases, along with the Nambucca Shire.

Port Macquarie-Hastings had 21 confirmed cases.

Frontline health workers are taking full precautions at Covid-19 clinics across Australia.

SATURDAY: CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases rose into the 20s on the Mid North Coast.

NSW Health information showed there were 21 confirmed cases in the Mid North Coast Local Health District area as of 8pm on Friday.

The Coffs Harbour local government area is reported to have five confirmed infections, Nambucca listed as having 1-4, with Bellingen council area receiving its first confirmed case.

Worldwide Covid-19 rates stand at 720,215 confirmed cases, 150,918 patients recovered, 33908 deaths.

FRIDAY: A MAN and a woman aged in their 70s have become the latest patients on the Mid North Coast to return positive Covid-19 tests.

Both of the patients had returned from overseas and are now entering home isolation, the Mid North Coast Local Health District reported this afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast to 16.

This microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

THURSDAY: MID North Coast Local Health District has advised of two further confirmed Covid-19 tests in the region this afternoon.

A MNCLHD spokesperson said as of 8pm on Wednesday, March 25, two further confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the region.

Citing NSW Health patient privacy protocols, the health district has refused to reveal to the media and the public, which areas the patients live in or which hospitals the positive tests have been returned in across its vast health district area, stretching from Wauchope to Coffs Harbour.

Instead it confirmed the ages of the patients as being:

• A female in her 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in hospital after returning from overseas

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast to 14.

PROFESSOR SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ON COFFS COVID-19 CASES

Medical professional Professor Ned Abraham today broke ranks by speaking out and confirming there have been two confirmed tests from patients living in suburbs on the northern beaches of the Coffs Coast.

Seriously, all issues aside, this is grossly inept.

Australia's economic policy response to the coronavirus is the slowest, stingiest, meanest, most vindictive in the industrialised world.

WEDNESDAY: A FURTHER three Covid-19 cases have been confirmed on the Mid North Coast this evening.

The Mid North Coast Local Health Network reports that:



• A male in his 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in hospital after returning from overseas

• A woman in her 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast to 12.

Mid North Coast Local Health District is contacting close contacts of the new cases, who are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus," Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive of Mid North Coast Local Health District said.

Confirmed cases previously announced in the district include:

• A male in his 60s has completed home isolation

• A female in her 60s has completed home isolation

• A 14-year-old female remains in home isolation

• A male in his 50s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A male in his 80s remains in hospital after returning from overseas

• A male in his 70s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A male in his 40s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

• A female in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas

Coffs Harbour surgeon Professor Ned Abraham has gone public indicating there are two confirmed Covid-19 cases north of Coffs Harbour.

"We are asking everyone on the Mid North Coast to play a part in containing the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance and staying home if you're unwell," Mr Dowrick said.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with local Fresco Markeplace business owner Felipe Barrera as the business adapts to Covid-19 restrictions. Trevor Veale

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said there have been many inquiries to his office by people asking about COVID-19 cases in the Coffs Harbour area.

"We know for certain there are confirmed cases on the Mid North Coast, and as this disease continues to affect more and more people, I implore every one of us to heed the advice," Mr Singh said.

"One of the main ways of stopping the spread of this virus is by staying at home, only leaving the house for essential reasons, and maintaining adequate social distance (>1.5m) when in public.

"We need everyone to assume that every interaction could lead to a COVID-19 infection.

"Avoid all unnecessary travel and contact - we do not want complacency to take hold if people assume their town is free of the virus. Assume it is not virus-free."

STAY HOME.

The State and Federal Governments are working to contain the spread of COVID-19 through many measures including restricting business operations, restricting travel, and a host of other measures.





