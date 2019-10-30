Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dozens charged as escort agency shut down

by Thomas Chamberlin
30th Oct 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say they have shut down an illegal escort agency on the Gold Coast, with 25 people charged, including the alleged business owner.

Police raided a house in Coomera and a 47-year-old man was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

The raid was part of police Operation Romeo Manoeuvre which began in March this year.

"During the search officers allegedly located several mobile phones with contact numbers used in advertising for prostitution services, two vehicles used for transportation, a computer with software for booking appointments along with a range of business documents," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the business was operating under the facade of a legitimate businesses, with documentation uncovered including employment contracts and worksheets.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Groenhuijzen said the investigation outcome was significant as senior figures had been arrested.

Twenty-five people charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

coomera escort agency operation romeo manoeuvre prostitution

Top Stories

    Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    premium_icon Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    News Four categories to reward those in our community who do their best

    • 30th Oct 2019 12:25 PM
    Your complete guide to Jacaranda Thursday

    premium_icon Your complete guide to Jacaranda Thursday

    Offbeat Navigate Jacaranda Thursday like a pro with our handy guide

    Returning to where it all began

    premium_icon Returning to where it all began

    People and Places 50 years after tying the knot in Harwood, a couple have come back

    Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    News Community consultation on sign plan now open