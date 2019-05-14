Menu
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
Health

Students miss NAPLAN after vaccinations

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
14th May 2019 11:43 AM
QUEENSLAND Health has been informed after a dozen students from one of the Gold Coast's top high schools fell ill after vaccinations were administered.

Students at Marymount College at Burleigh Heads were given vaccinations of tetanus and rubella on Monday.

Principal Chris Noonan said a dozen Year 7 students - 10 girls and two boys - had gone to the school sick bay after having their shots.

Two of the students were still sick today and had not been able to do the NAPLAN tests, he said.

But Mr Noonan said the reactions were no worse than in previous year.

Parents told The Courier-Mail that the school's sick bay facilities were overwhelmed and some kids were left waiting in hallways while others called their parents to take them to medical centres.

Comment was being sought from Gold Coast Health.

