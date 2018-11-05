Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozing truck drivers will get a shake and an alarm
Dozing truck drivers will get a shake and an alarm Toni Benson-Rogan
Motoring

Dozing truckies to get tech wake-up call

5th Nov 2018 12:20 PM

One of Australia's largest trucking companies is rolling out new technology in a bid to stop drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

Toll Group has fitted infrared devices to 76 trucks in its national fleet to capture the face of drivers, so if they shut their eyes or look away from the road, their seat will vibrate and an alarm will sound.

Drivers "appreciate the support, they see it for what it is about them being safe", company spokesman Jacques van Niekerk told reporters in Melbourne on Monday, adding that there are plans to roll out the technology to all trucks in the coming years.

asleep at the while driving motoring safety sleep truckies

Top Stories

    Python v cane toad: who will be the winner?

    Python v cane toad: who will be the winner?

    Environment No winners in this battle between a cane toad and a python.

    • 5th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    PARADE: Who took out all the prizes in Grafton's big parade

    premium_icon PARADE: Who took out all the prizes in Grafton's big parade

    News All the results of Jacaranda Street Parade

    • 5th Nov 2018 1:41 PM
    Jacaranda earrings all the craze

    premium_icon Jacaranda earrings all the craze

    News Jacaranda earrings ooze in popularity

    Lawrence leads Brothers to first innings points

    premium_icon Lawrence leads Brothers to first innings points

    Cricket OPENER scores workhorse half-century in face of stiff opposition.

    Local Partners