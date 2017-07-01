DPI sting has a nasty nip for crab looter

A MACLEAN fisherman has been charged with offences relating to the "looting” of crab traps belonging to other fishermen.

The fisherman, understood to be well connected in the Lower Clarence fishing community, will face charges of: contravene condition of endorsement on licence - first offence; unlawfully use net or trap for taking fish - first offence; interfere with any set fishing gear; and three counts of larceny, when he appears in Maclean Local Court on July 11.

The charges arise from a Department of Primary Industries compliance operation from December to May that resulted in the seizure of more than 1000 illegal crab traps and nets as well as 920 crabs.

DPI director of Fisheries Compliance Patrick Tully said the operation, codenamed Portunus, involved hundreds of patrols targeting illegal crabbing to apprehend offenders and create a deterrence coupled with an educational campaign to increase knowledge of crab fishing rules.

"Fisheries officers detected 440 recreational crabbing offences and 26 commercial crabbing offences,” Mr Tully said.

"Fisheries officers used high-tech equipment, including long-range surveillance cameras and drones, to locate illegal traps and illegal fishers and will continue to use innovative methods to improve compliance.

"In one operation on the Far North Coast, NSW Police assisted fisheries officers in detecting a commercial fisher rolling, or looting, other commercial fishers' traps.

"We recognise the support of the industry and coastal communities for this operation.

"The Fishers Watch phone line received approximately 240 reports of suspected illegal crabbing activities which assisted fisheries officers in apprehending numerous offenders.”

Mr Tully said offenders have been issued penalty notices of up to $500 each while some will be issued court attendance notices and face fines of up to $22,000 or six months imprisonment, or both. These penalties double for second or subsequent offences.

A total of 10 offences were detected in the retail sector, mostly in the greater Sydney and Central Coast areas.

"Any seafood that is not handled, stored and prepared in the proper manner may pose serious health risks to consumers, therefore it is vitally important that people buy their fish and crabs from legitimate sources,” Mr Tully said.

"Although Operation Portunus has officially ended, DPI will continue to target the illegal capture and unlawful sale of the valuable crustaceans.”

All fishers are reminded that if they are going crabbing to check the rules in the area by visiting the local fisheries office or dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing.

Report suspected illegal fishing activity by calling the Fishers Watch phone line 1800 043 536 or report online at dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/compliance/report-illegal-activity.