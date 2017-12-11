DPP offers public apology after Attwater, Maris sentencing

Lynette Daley's step father Gordon Davis and mother Thelma Davis speak to the media outside Coffs Harbour court house after two men were senteced in relation to Lynette's death.

THE Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb SC has released a statement following the sentencing of Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris for the manslaughter of young mother Lynette Daley.

Mr Babb said he regrets his office's involvement in the delay to bring charges against the two men.

"The decision not to proceed with the prosecution of Attwater and Maris in 2012 and the decision not to recommence proceedings against them in 2015 (following the coronial inquest into Lynette Daley's death) were independently reviewed by me in 2016," he said.

"The question of whether there are reasonable prospects of conviction is a predictive exercise and one about which reasonable minds can differ. Some of the evidence that informed the earlier decisions not to proceed with the prosecution was different to the evidence that was before the jury.

"The case has now proceeded through the criminal justice system. I publicly apologise to Ms Daley's family and the community for that delay."