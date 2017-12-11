Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DPP offers public apology after Attwater, Maris sentencing

Lynette Daley's step father Gordon Davis and mother Thelma Davis speak to the media outside Coffs Harbour court house after two men were senteced in relation to Lynette's death.
Lynette Daley's step father Gordon Davis and mother Thelma Davis speak to the media outside Coffs Harbour court house after two men were senteced in relation to Lynette's death. Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
by

THE Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb SC has released a statement following the sentencing of Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris for the manslaughter of young mother Lynette Daley.

Mr Babb said he regrets his office's involvement in the delay to bring charges against the two men.

"The decision not to proceed with the prosecution of Attwater and Maris in 2012 and the decision not to recommence proceedings against them in 2015 (following the coronial inquest into Lynette Daley's death) were independently reviewed by me in 2016," he said.

"The question of whether there are reasonable prospects of conviction is a predictive exercise and one about which reasonable minds can differ. Some of the evidence that informed the earlier decisions not to proceed with the prosecution was different to the evidence that was before the jury.

"The case has now proceeded through the criminal justice system. I publicly apologise to Ms Daley's family and the community for that delay."

Related Items

Topics:  director of public prosecutions dpp lloyd babb lynette daley

Grafton Daily Examiner
PCYC on the way for our youth

PCYC on the way for our youth

"It will have a whole range of different activities so it becomes a real community asset - not just for young people but for others to come and join."

Concern over paramedic rosters in Maclean

Ambulance. Emergency Services. September 2017

NSW Ambulance unaware of adverse outcomes of roster changes

Yamba nipper flies the flag on Far North Coast

Yamba junior lifesaver Paris Brailsford waves the flag after being announced as the female Far North Coast junior lifesaver of the year.

Paris Brailsford junior nipper of year

Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

Ballina Shire Council is cracking down on motorists dodging paid parking at the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport.

Do you avoid parking fees by parking at this spot?

Local Partners